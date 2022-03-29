Core & Main (CNM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Core & Main to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Core & Main stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.54.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,340,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

