Kubient (KBNT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KBNT opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.75. Kubient has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Kubient in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kubient in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Kubient in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Kubient in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

