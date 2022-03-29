Raymond James Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$24.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEG. TD Securities downgraded MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.52.
Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$17.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.75. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.17. The company has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35.
MEG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
