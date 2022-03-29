Raymond James Boosts Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$27.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.46.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Shares of TPZ stock opened at C$20.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.36. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$14.28 and a one year high of C$21.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 93.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 10.18.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$75.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 386.36%.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$340,000.

Topaz Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.