Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Downgraded by UBS Group to Sell

UBS Group downgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $1,450.00 target price on the stock.

ANFGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.37) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.68) to GBX 1,340 ($17.55) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Antofagasta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($22.92) to GBX 1,950 ($25.54) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Antofagasta from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,399.89.

Antofagasta stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

