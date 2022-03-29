American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $20.81 on Friday. American Software has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $698.34 million, a PE ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Software will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in American Software by 35.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 478,947 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in American Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,263,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in American Software by 8.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,883,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,485,000 after purchasing an additional 234,664 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in American Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Software by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 100,503 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

