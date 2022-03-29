EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of EVTC opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $51.06.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 74,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $2,808,162.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 15,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $679,554.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,902,592. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

