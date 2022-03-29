Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ituran Location and Control from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

ITRN stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $523.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

