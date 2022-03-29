Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LEN. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.14.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $82.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 1-year low of $79.52 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,557 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,105 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,788,000 after purchasing an additional 309,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

