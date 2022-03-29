Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Boosted by William Blair

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39). William Blair also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

APTX opened at $2.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.14. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 20.18, a quick ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aptinyx by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 16,832 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joan W. Miller purchased 17,700 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aptinyx (Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.