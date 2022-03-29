Capital One Financial Weighs in on Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Continental Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.92. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.16.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $62.84 on Monday. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,704,000 after acquiring an additional 61,849 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after acquiring an additional 408,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,658,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,221,000 after acquiring an additional 169,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

About Continental Resources (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.