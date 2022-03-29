Capital One Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $3.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.71 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EOG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

EOG stock opened at $120.86 on Monday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.67 and a 200-day moving average of $97.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

