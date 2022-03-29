Sphere 3D Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 112,549 call options on the company. This is an increase of 812% compared to the typical volume of 12,343 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ANY opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. Sphere 3D has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $91.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANY. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sphere 3D during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the third quarter worth $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the third quarter worth $225,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the third quarter worth $4,513,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the third quarter worth $113,000. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

