Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,414 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 495% compared to the typical volume of 406 put options.
Shares of CRTO stock opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.98. Criteo has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $46.65.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $74,452 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Criteo by 17.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
