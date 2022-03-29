Mustang Bio, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Mustang Bio in a report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.70. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mustang Bio by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

