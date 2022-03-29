Reviewing Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) & Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF)

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Pro Tech 9.84% 10.84% 9.94% Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -262.64%

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Pro Tech $68.64 million 0.84 $6.76 million $0.50 8.82 Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.13) -1.45

Alpha Pro Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Ortho Regenerative Technologies. Ortho Regenerative Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Pro Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -1.24, meaning that its stock price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and Ortho Regenerative Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap, synthetic roof underlayment, and other woven materials. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites; and pharmaceutical markets. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc. is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

