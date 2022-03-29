Analysts Anticipate Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $353.47 Million

Brokerages expect Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) to report $353.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $368.50 million and the lowest is $327.30 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $259.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on OUT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 78.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,425.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

