Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect Pioneer Power Solutions to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PPSI opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPSI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 40,069.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 40,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPSI. StockNews.com cut Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. TheStreet cut Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

