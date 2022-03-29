Eastside Distilling (EAST) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EAST opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.94. Eastside Distilling has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAST. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

