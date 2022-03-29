Acuity Brands (AYI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 5th. Analysts expect Acuity Brands to post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Acuity Brands to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

NYSE AYI opened at $194.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.17. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $141.75 and a 1 year high of $224.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $626,012,000 after buying an additional 19,457 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.