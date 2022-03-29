Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 4,400 ($57.64) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Wizz Air to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 5,450 ($71.39) to GBX 2,900 ($37.99) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wizz Air from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.99) price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($64.97) to GBX 6,000 ($78.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.43) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.99) price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,889.58 ($50.95).

WIZZ opened at GBX 2,655 ($34.78) on Friday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 2,250 ($29.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,478 ($71.76). The stock has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,610.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,263.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.12), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,311,763.16).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

