Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $290.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IIPR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $266.43.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $203.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $162.81 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.27. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 131.58%.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.