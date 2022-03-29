Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an inline rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.43.

NYSE APAM opened at $38.50 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.18%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 81.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 47,442 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $1,319,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

