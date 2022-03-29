Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

IMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.51) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,941.50 ($25.43).

Shares of LON IMB opened at GBX 1,660 ($21.74) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,676.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,612.30. The company has a market cap of £15.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of GBX 1,434.23 ($18.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,822 ($23.87).

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Simon Langelier bought 47 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,639 ($21.47) per share, for a total transaction of £770.33 ($1,009.08).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

