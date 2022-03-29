K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €30.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($27.47) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €18.03 ($19.81).

SDF stock opened at €28.57 ($31.40) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 1.90. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €8.03 ($8.82) and a 1-year high of €25.77 ($28.32). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.12.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

