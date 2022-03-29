TD Securities Increases Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target to C$8.00

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

OLA stock opened at C$1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$250.90 million and a P/E ratio of -22.95. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.08 and a twelve month high of C$1.85.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

