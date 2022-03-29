Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €34.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($37.36) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($58.24) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($56.04) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.60 ($51.21).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DUE opened at €27.64 ($30.37) on Friday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €27.00 ($29.67) and a fifty-two week high of €44.08 ($48.44). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.36.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.