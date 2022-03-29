Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.50.

Crew Energy stock opened at C$4.26 on Friday. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.88 and a twelve month high of C$4.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$649.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,551,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,700,417.79.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

