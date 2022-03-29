Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a na rating and issued a C$53.00 target price (up previously from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$54.79.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$59.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$39.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$60.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

