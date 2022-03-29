Range Resources Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Range Resources in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

NYSE:RRC opened at $31.20 on Monday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $32.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 42.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,362 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Range Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 216,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $9,377,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Range Resources by 952.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 397,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Range Resources by 63.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 531,416 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 205,416 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

