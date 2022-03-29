Capital One Financial Weighs in on Matador Resources’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $566.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

NYSE MTDR opened at $55.36 on Monday. Matador Resources has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $57.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 4.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

