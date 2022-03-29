Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys £135.15 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Joanne Wilson bought 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 795 ($10.41) per share, with a total value of £135.15 ($177.04).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Joanne Wilson acquired 17 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 826 ($10.82) per share, with a total value of £140.42 ($183.94).

On Friday, January 28th, Joanne Wilson acquired 15 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 888 ($11.63) per share, with a total value of £133.20 ($174.48).

LON BVIC opened at GBX 803 ($10.52) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 845.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 889.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80. Britvic plc has a 52-week low of GBX 716.54 ($9.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.34).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BVIC. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.89) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.43) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.58) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.67) to GBX 1,000 ($13.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 976.11 ($12.79).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

