Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Jennie Daly Sells 43,039 Shares of Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Jennie Daly sold 43,039 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74), for a total value of £57,241.87 ($74,982.80).

Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.91), for a total value of £77,946.48 ($102,104.38).

On Tuesday, February 8th, Jennie Daly bought 100 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($196.49).

LON TW opened at GBX 132.35 ($1.73) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 8.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52 week low of GBX 125.52 ($1.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 195.46 ($2.56).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 4.44 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is presently 85.53%.

TW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, March 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 194.88 ($2.55).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

