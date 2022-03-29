Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.53 Million

Analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) will announce $76.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.50 million. Marathon Digital reported sales of $9.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 736.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year sales of $622.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.20 million to $671.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,738,000 after purchasing an additional 247,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,486,000 after buying an additional 36,312 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,555,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after buying an additional 48,208 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 871.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,130,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.97 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a current ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $36.92.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

