Jefferies Financial Group Comments on VNET Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of VNET Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VNET Group’s FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

VNET stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.24. VNET Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 329.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in VNET Group by 447.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

