Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ventyx Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VTYX. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $9,826,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $2,383,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

