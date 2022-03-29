Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Savaria in a research report issued on Friday, March 25th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.00.

SIS opened at C$17.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.86. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$16.66 and a 52 week high of C$22.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.84%.

Savaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

