Raymond James Boosts Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$11.50

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.44.

TSE BNE opened at C$12.05 on Friday. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.21 and a 1-year high of C$12.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$421.76 million and a PE ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.00.

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$79.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 1.4100001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total transaction of C$225,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$290,833.19. Also, Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total transaction of C$148,002.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,145.50.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

