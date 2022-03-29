StockNews.com Upgrades Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) to Sell

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
LTBR opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. Lightbridge has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $14.60.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The energy company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Lightbridge (Get Rating)
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.
