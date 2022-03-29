StockNews.com Upgrades Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) to Sell

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

LTBR opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. Lightbridge has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The energy company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lightbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lightbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lightbridge by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lightbridge by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

