Atento (ATTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ATTO stock opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $449.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64. Atento has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $30.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 40,368.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Atento were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Atento in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atento currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

