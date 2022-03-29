Minim (MINM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Minim stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.98 million, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. Minim has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Minim in the third quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Minim in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Minim in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Minim by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Minim in the third quarter valued at $127,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

