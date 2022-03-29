Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect Nano-X Imaging to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. Nano-X Imaging has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 3.05.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 31,533 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.