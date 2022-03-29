Nutriband Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:NTRB)

Nutriband’s (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, March 30th. Nutriband had issued 1,056,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $6,600,000 based on an initial share price of $6.25. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NTRB stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. Nutriband has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Get Nutriband alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nutriband stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.