Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 24,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 428,661 shares.The stock last traded at $95.04 and had previously closed at $91.66.

The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.25%.

SAIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,094,000 after buying an additional 631,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $45,132,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,837,000 after purchasing an additional 276,264 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,841,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,214,000 after purchasing an additional 124,772 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

