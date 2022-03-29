VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Short Interest Update

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the February 28th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIQ opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 68.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

