Short Interest in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Expands By 102.4%

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 102.4% from the February 28th total of 33,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ZENV stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.20. Zenvia has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zenvia by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 20,035 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZENV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zenvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zenvia from $30.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Zenvia Company Profile

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

