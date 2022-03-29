TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) Short Interest Update

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 735,400 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 452,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

In other TeraWulf news, CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 396,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,076,428.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $967,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth about $12,340,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,926,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,360,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,212,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WULF stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.27 million, a PE ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.37. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $43.98.

TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

