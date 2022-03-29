Welch Group LLC Buys 905 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $579,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,548,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.64. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.81 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.25%.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

