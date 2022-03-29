Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.69. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

NYSE:NSA traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.25. 322,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 210.53%.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 390.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 42,853 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 73,255 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 109,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

