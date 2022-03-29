Welch Group LLC Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,696. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.16 and its 200 day moving average is $204.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

